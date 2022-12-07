Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.