Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Phantom X2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on December 7, 2022, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X2
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (973K versus 363K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4700 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (34:00 vs 31:00 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phantom X2
vs
Phantom X

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% 91.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phantom X2
713 nits
Phantom X
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phantom X2 +2%
93.3%
Phantom X
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Phantom X2 and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 3050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phantom X2 +143%
1236
Phantom X
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phantom X2 +146%
4055
Phantom X
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phantom X2 +168%
973582
Phantom X
363289
CPU - 94218
GPU - 101671
Memory - 69897
UX - 95887
Total score 973582 363289
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 12 HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:48 hr 11:21 hr
Watching video 15:06 hr 13:12 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 05:49 hr
Standby 102 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Phantom X2
31:00 hr
Phantom X +10%
34:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 June 2021
Release date December 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X2 is definitely a better buy.

