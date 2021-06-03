Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Huawei Honor 8S

Текно Пова 2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Tecno Pova 2
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 3980 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 1.19 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 32% higher pixel density (389 vs 295 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 61 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19:9
PPI 389 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
486 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2 +6%
82.8%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +130%
377
Honor 8S
164
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +147%
1366
Honor 8S
552
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pova 2
n/a
Honor 8S
57361
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pova 2
n/a
Honor 8S
81253
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM HIOS 7.6 EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 April 2019
Release date June 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Pova 2 vs Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Tecno Pova 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Tecno Pova 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
4. Tecno Pova 2 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5. Tecno Pova 2 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30
6. Huawei Honor 8S vs Huawei Honor 9X
7. Huawei Honor 8S vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 8S vs Samsung Galaxy A01
9. Huawei Honor 8S vs Huawei Honor 8
10. Huawei Honor 8S vs Huawei Honor 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish