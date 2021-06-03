Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 3980 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 1.45 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 32% higher pixel density (389 vs 295 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 63 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 18:9
PPI 389 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 73.8%
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
486 nits
Honor 9S
n/a

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2 +12%
82.8%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +113%
377
Honor 9S
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +49%
1366
Honor 9S
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pova 2
n/a
Honor 9S
78716
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pova 2
n/a
Honor 9S
89747
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM HIOS 7.6 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 April 2020
Release date June 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
