Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Huawei Y6p

Текно Пова 2
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Tecno Pova 2
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (389 vs 278 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (547 against 486 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
486 nits
Huawei Y6p +13%
547 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2 +2%
82.8%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +175%
377
Huawei Y6p
137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +178%
1366
Huawei Y6p
491
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pova 2
n/a
Huawei Y6p
77381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pova 2
n/a
Huawei Y6p
96719
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM HIOS 7.6 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 2
n/a
Huawei Y6p
83.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 May 2020
Release date June 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Tecno Pova 2
2. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Tecno Pova 2
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Tecno Pova 2
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Tecno Pova 2
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Y6p
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Huawei Y6p
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Y6p
8. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Huawei Y6p
9. Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Huawei Y6p

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish