Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Huawei Y8p – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Huawei Y8p

Текно Пова 2
VS
Хуавей 8p
Tecno Pova 2
Huawei Y8p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 377 and 334 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (566 against 486 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Huawei Y8p

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.2%
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
486 nits
Huawei Y8p +16%
566 nits

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Huawei Y8p
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +13%
377
Huawei Y8p
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2
1366
Huawei Y8p
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pova 2
n/a
Huawei Y8p
138456
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pova 2
n/a
Huawei Y8p
170064
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (113th and 127th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM HIOS 7.6 EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 May 2020
Release date June 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 2. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y8p.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Pova 2 or Galaxy M51
2. Pova 2 or Redmi 9
3. Pova 2 or Redmi Note 10S
4. Pova 2 or Poco X3 Pro
5. Pova 2 or Realme Narzo 30
6. Huawei Y8p or Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Y8p or Galaxy A31
8. Huawei Y8p or Poco X3 NFC
9. Huawei Y8p or Honor 20
10. Huawei Y8p or Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish