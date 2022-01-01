Tecno Pova 2 vs Infinix Hot 11 VS Tecno Pova 2 Infinix Hot 11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Supports 18W fast charging

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 189K) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11 Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.9 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 389 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.6% Max. Brightness Pova 2 477 nits Hot 11 +4% 497 nits

Design and build Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Pova 2 82.8% Hot 11 +1% 83.6%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 2 370 Hot 11 +2% 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 2 +4% 1337 Hot 11 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 2 +33% 252490 Hot 11 189937 CPU 67636 69030 GPU 57251 40927 Memory 45938 37017 UX 82059 43026 Total score 252490 189937 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 2 718 Hot 11 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 718 - PCMark 3.0 score 8060 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) No Full charging time 3:30 hr 4:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 2. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11.