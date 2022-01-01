Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 50% higher pixel density (389 vs 259 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 2
65
Hot 12
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 2
32
Hot 12
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 2
85
Hot 12
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 2
59
Hot 12
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 2
71
Hot 12
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 2
59
Hot 12
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Hot 12 +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +2%
368
Hot 12
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +6%
1337
Hot 12
1265
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2 +2%
251469
Hot 12
247747
CPU 67636 67349
GPU 57251 61522
Memory 45938 44361
UX 82059 75843
Total score 251469 247747
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 2
718
Hot 12
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 718 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8066 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 April 2022
Release date June 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 2. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

