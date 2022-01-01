Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.