Tecno Pova 2 vs Infinix Note 10

Текно Пова 2
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10
Tecno Pova 2
Infinix Note 10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 2
67
Note 10
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 2
40
Note 10
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 2
85
Note 10
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 2
59
Note 10
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 2
72
Note 10
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 2
62
Note 10
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.2%
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
488 nits
Note 10
488 nits

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Note 10 +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2
377
Note 10
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2
1353
Note 10
1357
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2
255725
Note 10 +1%
258291
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6000 x 4000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 May 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 138 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

