Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Infinix Note 11

Текно Пова 2
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11
Tecno Pova 2
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 2
66
Note 11
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 2
34
Note 11
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 2
85
Note 11
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 2
60
Note 11
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 2
72
Note 11
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 2
60
Note 11
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
481 nits
Note 11 +5%
503 nits

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Note 11 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +1%
375
Note 11
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +7%
1350
Note 11
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2
253152
Note 11
253624
CPU 67636 67946
GPU 57251 57095
Memory 45938 47036
UX 82059 81522
Total score 253152 253624
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 2
718
Note 11
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 718 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8070 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 November 2021
Release date June 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Tecno Pova 2
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Tecno Pova 2
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Tecno Pova 2
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Tecno Pova 2
5. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Tecno Pova 2
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Infinix Note 11
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Infinix Note 11
8. Oppo Realme 8i and Infinix Note 11
9. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 11
10. Tecno Camon 18 and Infinix Note 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish