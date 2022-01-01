Tecno Pova 2 vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Tecno Pova 2 Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2 Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 252K)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (514 against 477 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 389 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 86.5% Max. Brightness Pova 2 477 nits Zero X Pro +8% 514 nits

Design and build Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Pova 2 82.8% Zero X Pro +4% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 2 370 Zero X Pro +36% 505 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 2 1337 Zero X Pro +25% 1668 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 2 252490 Zero X Pro +42% 358175 CPU 67636 - GPU 57251 - Memory 45938 - UX 82059 - Total score 252490 358175 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 2 718 Zero X Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 718 - PCMark 3.0 score 8060 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.