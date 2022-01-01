Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Zero X Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Infinix Zero X Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 252K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (514 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Zero X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 86.5%
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
477 nits
Zero X Pro +8%
514 nits

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Zero X Pro +4%
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2
370
Zero X Pro +36%
505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2
1337
Zero X Pro +25%
1668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2
252490
Zero X Pro +42%
358175
CPU 67636 -
GPU 57251 -
Memory 45938 -
UX 82059 -
Total score 252490 358175
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 2
718
Zero X Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 718 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8060 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (76% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pova 2
n/a
Zero X Pro
14:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pova 2
n/a
Zero X Pro
15:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Pova 2
n/a
Zero X Pro
36:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 September 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.

