Tecno Pova 2 vs Infinix Zero X Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
- Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 252K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (514 against 477 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|389 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|86.5%
Design and build
|Height
|173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Zero X Pro +36%
505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1337
Zero X Pro +25%
1668
|CPU
|67636
|-
|GPU
|57251
|-
|Memory
|45938
|-
|UX
|82059
|-
|Total score
|252490
|358175
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|718
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8060
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 90 min)
|Yes (76% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:21 hr
Talk (3G)
36:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.
