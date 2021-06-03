Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.