Tecno Pova 2 vs Oppo Realme 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 253K)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (612 against 483 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 375 points
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|389 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|90.7%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|67636
|93381
|GPU
|57251
|99633
|Memory
|45938
|60590
|UX
|82059
|97289
|Total score
|253789
|351650
|Stability
|99%
|91%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|718
|1477
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8060
|9888
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 90 min)
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|1:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.
