Tecno Pova 2 vs Oppo Realme 8 VS Tecno Pova 2 Oppo Realme 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 253K)

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (612 against 483 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 375 points

Weighs 30 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 389 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.3% Display features - - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 90.7% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pova 2 483 nits Realme 8 +27% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Pova 2 82.8% Realme 8 +1% 83.3%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 2 375 Realme 8 +34% 503 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 2 1350 Realme 8 +20% 1614 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 2 253789 Realme 8 +39% 351650 CPU 67636 93381 GPU 57251 99633 Memory 45938 60590 UX 82059 97289 Total score 253789 351650 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 2 718 Realme 8 +106% 1477 Stability 99% 91% Graphics test 4 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 718 1477 PCMark 3.0 score 8060 9888 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Pova 2 n/a Realme 8 80.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2021 March 2021 Release date June 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.