Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 253K)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (612 against 483 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 375 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
483 nits
Realme 8 +27%
612 nits
Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Realme 8 +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2
375
Realme 8 +34%
503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2
1350
Realme 8 +20%
1614
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2
253789
Realme 8 +39%
351650
CPU 67636 93381
GPU 57251 99633
Memory 45938 60590
UX 82059 97289
Total score 253789 351650
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 2
718
Realme 8 +106%
1477
Stability 99% 91%
Graphics test 4 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 718 1477
PCMark 3.0 score 8060 9888
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 2
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.

