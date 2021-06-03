Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Realme 8 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 248K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (572 against 479 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 368 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Realme 8 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
Response time - 26.5 ms
Contrast - 823:1
Max. Brightness
Pova 2
479 nits
Realme 8 5G +19%
572 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Realme 8 5G +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2
368
Realme 8 5G +52%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2
1337
Realme 8 5G +31%
1751
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2
248955
Realme 8 5G +44%
358307
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pova 2
n/a
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pova 2
n/a
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Pova 2
n/a
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 2
n/a
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.

