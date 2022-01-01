Tecno Pova 2 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Tecno Pova 2 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

The phone is 8-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Weighs 17 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Pova 2 Price Oppo Realme 9i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.9 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 389 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Pova 2 477 nits Realme 9i 477 nits

Design and build Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 2 82.8% Realme 9i +2% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 2 +1% 370 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 2 1337 Realme 9i +12% 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 2 +1% 252490 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 67636 81097 GPU 57251 38425 Memory 45938 68438 UX 82059 63600 Total score 252490 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 2 718 Realme 9i n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 718 - PCMark 3.0 score 8060 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 3:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2021 January 2022 Release date June 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.