Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.