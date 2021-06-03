Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.