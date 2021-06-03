Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.