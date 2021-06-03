Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Galaxy A01 Core – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 4000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (486 against 436 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 25% higher pixel density (389 vs 311 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 57 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.9 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 74.5%
Max. Brightness
Pova 2 +11%
486 nits
Galaxy A01 Core
436 nits

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2 +11%
82.8%
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 1000 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM HIOS 7.6 Android Go
OS size - 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 July 2020
Release date June 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) - 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

