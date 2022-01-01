Tecno Pova 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A03
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 151K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 44% higher pixel density (389 vs 270 PPI)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 304 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|389 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|45 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1641:1
Design and build
|Height
|173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +23%
375
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +29%
1355
1049
|CPU
|67636
|60739
|GPU
|57251
|24375
|Memory
|45938
|33135
|UX
|82059
|32172
|Total score
|254712
|151340
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|717
|403
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8070
|6688
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|-
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 90 min)
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|3:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2021
|November 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.
