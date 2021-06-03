Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A03s

Текно Пова 2
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Tecno Pova 2
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 121K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 44% higher pixel density (389 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (482 against 407 nits)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 171 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Pova 2 +18%
482 nits
Galaxy A03s
407 nits

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2 +1%
82.8%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +122%
379
Galaxy A03s
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +36%
1347
Galaxy A03s
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2 +110%
254116
Galaxy A03s
121222
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.0
OS size - 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 August 2021
Release date June 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) - 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Tecno Pova 2
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Tecno Pova 2
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Tecno Pova 2
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Tecno Pova 2
5. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Tecno Pova 2
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Galaxy A03s
7. Samsung Galaxy A11 or Galaxy A03s
8. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Galaxy A03s
9. Samsung Galaxy A02s or Galaxy A03s
10. Oppo A54 or Samsung Galaxy A03s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish