Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 3600 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (389 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (486 against 436 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19:9
PPI 389 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Pova 2 +11%
486 nits
Galaxy A10
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2 +1%
82.8%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +56%
377
Galaxy A10
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +58%
1366
Galaxy A10
863
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pova 2
n/a
Galaxy A10
86380
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pova 2
n/a
Galaxy A10
109690
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 2
n/a
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 February 2019
Release date June 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 138 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

