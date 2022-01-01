Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A13

Текно Пова 2
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Tecno Pova 2
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 125K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 154 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.9 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 2
n/a
Galaxy A13
588 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +144%
375
Galaxy A13
154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +130%
1355
Galaxy A13
590
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2 +103%
254712
Galaxy A13
125533
CPU 67636 35523
GPU 57251 24759
Memory 45938 30778
UX 82059 33751
Total score 254712 125533
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 2 +41%
717
Galaxy A13
508
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 717 508
PCMark 3.0 score 8070 4899
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Pova 2
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 2
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 March 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 2. But if the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Tecno Pova 2
2. Oppo Realme C25s and Tecno Pova 2
3. Infinix Hot 11S and Tecno Pova 2
4. Tecno Camon 19 and Pova 2
5. Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Pova 2
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A13
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A13
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13
9. Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy A13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish