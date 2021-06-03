Tecno Pova 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A20e
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
- Comes with 4000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 31% higher pixel density (389 vs 296 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 66 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
57
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|389 ppi
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|80.98%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.2%
|PWM
|-
|349 Hz
|Response time
|-
|32.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1357:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
|147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2 +59%
377
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2 +56%
1366
874
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
87597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
117244
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 90 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 138 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1