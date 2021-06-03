Tecno Pova 2 vs Camon 18 VS Tecno Pova 2 Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (547 against 480 nits)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.9 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 389 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.8% Max. Brightness Pova 2 480 nits Camon 18 +14% 547 nits

Design and build Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 2 82.8% Camon 18 +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 2 371 Camon 18 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 2 1341 Camon 18 +1% 1348 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 2 252582 Camon 18 251875 CPU 67636 68485 GPU 57251 57284 Memory 45938 47185 UX 82059 81282 Total score 252582 251875 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 2 718 Camon 18 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 718 - PCMark 3.0 score 8070 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 8.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 October 2021 Release date June 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.