Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.