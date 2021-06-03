Tecno Pova 2 vs Camon 18P VS Tecno Pova 2 Tecno Camon 18P Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 252K)

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (547 against 480 nits)

46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 371 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.9 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 389 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.8% Max. Brightness Pova 2 480 nits Camon 18P +14% 547 nits

Design and build Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 2 82.8% Camon 18P +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pova 2 371 Camon 18P +46% 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pova 2 1341 Camon 18P +40% 1879 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pova 2 252582 Camon 18P +38% 349197 CPU 67636 - GPU 57251 - Memory 45938 - UX 82059 - Total score 252582 349197 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pova 2 718 Camon 18P n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 718 - PCMark 3.0 score 8070 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 8.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.7x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No - 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2021 October 2021 Release date June 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18P is definitely a better buy.