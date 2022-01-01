Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.