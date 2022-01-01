Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 2 vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 2 vs Camon 19 Pro

Текно Пова 2
VS
Текно Камон 19 Про
Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 253K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 373 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 2
vs
Camon 19 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 88.2%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 2
n/a
Camon 19 Pro
483 nits

Design and build

Height 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 2
82.8%
Camon 19 Pro +7%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 2 and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 2
373
Camon 19 Pro +38%
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 2
1359
Camon 19 Pro +28%
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 2
253511
Camon 19 Pro +37%
347346
CPU 67636 90492
GPU 57251 83318
Memory 45938 68307
UX 82059 102996
Total score 253511 347346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 2
717
Camon 19 Pro +65%
1184
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 717 1184
PCMark 3.0 score 8074 9250
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 90 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:21 hr
Watching video - 13:31 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Pova 2
n/a
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 June 2022
Release date June 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
