Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.