Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Apple iPhone X

Текно Пова 3
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Tecno Pova 3
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 4284 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 259K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% higher pixel density (458 vs 389 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.9 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 3
n/a
iPhone X
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight - 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
iPhone X +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
355
iPhone X +161%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3
1354
iPhone X +76%
2383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3
259952
iPhone X +40%
363311
CPU 75691 122434
GPU 50341 100806
Memory 65612 57691
UX 69885 83809
Total score 259952 363311
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
715
iPhone X +399%
3566
Stability - 62%
Graphics test 4 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 715 3566
PCMark 3.0 score 8116 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM HIOS 7.6 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:08 hr
Watching video - 09:17 hr
Gaming - 04:04 hr
Standby - 84 hr
General battery life
Pova 3
n/a
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pova 3
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Pova 3
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Pova 3
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 3
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2017
Release date May 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 3. But if the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Tecno Pova 3
2. Infinix Hot 11S or Tecno Pova 3
3. Infinix Note 11S or Tecno Pova 3
4. Infinix Zero 5G or Tecno Pova 3
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Apple iPhone X
6. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Apple iPhone X
8. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or Apple iPhone X
9. Apple iPhone 13 mini or Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish