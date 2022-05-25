Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs Hot 20 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Infinix Hot 20 5G

Tecno Pova 3
Infinix Hot 20 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 253K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 359 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Hot 20 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 82%

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight - 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Hot 20 5G
82%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
359
Hot 20 5G +67%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3
1368
Hot 20 5G +31%
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3
253384
Hot 20 5G +31%
333125
CPU 65436 108599
GPU 59918 63470
Memory 45645 56995
UX 81967 103716
Total score 253384 333125
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
716
Hot 20 5G
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 716 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7961 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:05 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date May 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
