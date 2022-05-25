Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.