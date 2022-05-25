Tecno Pova 3 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 261K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 521 and 358 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
73
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|389 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|470 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.3%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
|173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|78.5 mm (3.09 inches)
|78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|-
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
358
Note 11 Pro +46%
521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
Note 11 Pro +32%
1805
|CPU
|75691
|95124
|GPU
|50341
|76677
|Memory
|65612
|73996
|UX
|69885
|93094
|Total score
|261962
|340706
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|716
|1097
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7961
|9305
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|May 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 3.
