Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 252K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 728 and 354 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 3
74
Zero 20
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 3
26
Zero 20
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 3
82
Zero 20
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 3
59
Zero 20
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 3
71
Zero 20
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 3
59
Zero 20
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Zero 20

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight - 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gold, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Zero 20 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Infinix Zero 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
354
Zero 20 +106%
728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3
1354
Zero 20 +109%
2832
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3
252936
Zero 20 +44%
365198
CPU 65436 112270
GPU 59918 122260
Memory 45645 68103
UX 81967 59631
Total score 252936 365198
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
716
Zero 20
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 716 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7961 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 9152 x 6592
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date May 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

