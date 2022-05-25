Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Infinix Zero 5G

Текно Пова 3
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 5G
Tecno Pova 3
Infinix Zero 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 264K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 3
76
Zero 5G
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 3
35
Zero 5G
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 3
85
Zero 5G
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 3
56
Zero 5G
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 3
71
Zero 5G
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 3
62
Zero 5G
71

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 -
PPI 389 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Pova 3
n/a
Zero 5G
501 nits

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight - 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Zero 5G +7%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
360
Zero 5G +96%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3
1366
Zero 5G +59%
2174
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3
264091
Zero 5G +74%
458538
CPU 75691 129016
GPU 50341 118046
Memory 65612 97376
UX 69885 113528
Total score 264091 458538
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
n/a
Zero 5G
1996
PCMark 3.0 score - 11864
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:43 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:55 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Pova 3
n/a
Zero 5G
37:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Tecno Pova 3
2. Infinix Hot 11S and Tecno Pova 3
3. Infinix Note 11S and Tecno Pova 3
4. Infinix Note 12 and Tecno Pova 3
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Infinix Zero 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Infinix Zero 5G
7. Xiaomi 11T and Infinix Zero 5G
8. Vivo iQOO Z3 and Infinix Zero 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish