Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.