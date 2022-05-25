Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 253K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 573 and 359 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 3
n/a
Realme 10
611 nits

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight - 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Realme 10 +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
359
Realme 10 +60%
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3
1368
Realme 10 +29%
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3
253384
Realme 10 +57%
396600
CPU 65436 107702
GPU 59918 92725
Memory 45645 91328
UX 81967 104674
Total score 253384 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
716
Realme 10
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 716 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7961 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Pova 3
n/a
Realme 10
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 November 2022
Release date May 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.

