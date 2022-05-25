Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Oppo Realme C35

Текно Пова 3
VS
Оппо Реалми C35
Tecno Pova 3
Oppo Realme C35

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 225K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Max. Brightness
Pova 3
n/a
Realme C35
559 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight - 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Realme C35 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
360
Realme C35 +2%
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3
1366
Realme C35 +3%
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3 +17%
264091
Realme C35
225694
CPU 75691 71236
GPU 50341 24887
Memory 65612 64760
UX 69885 64509
Total score 264091 225694
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pova 3
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 3. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Note 10 Pro vs Pova 3
2. Hot 11S vs Pova 3
3. Note 11S vs Pova 3
4. Note 12 vs Pova 3
5. Redmi 10 vs Realme C35
6. Realme 7 vs Realme C35
7. Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme C35
8. T1 5G vs Realme C35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish