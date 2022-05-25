Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs Camon 18 Premier – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Camon 18 Premier

Текно Пова 3
VS
Текно Камон 18 Premier
Tecno Pova 3
Tecno Camon 18 Premier

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 18 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4750 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 264K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 360 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Camon 18 Premier

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 389 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 420 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 87.2%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 3
n/a
Camon 18 Premier
423 nits

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight - 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Camon 18 Premier +6%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Tecno Camon 18 Premier in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
360
Camon 18 Premier +43%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3
1365
Camon 18 Premier +30%
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3
264045
Camon 18 Premier +29%
339718
CPU 75691 90133
GPU 50341 77217
Memory 65612 77407
UX 69885 92729
Total score 264045 339718
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
716
Camon 18 Premier +54%
1105
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 716 1105
PCMark 3.0 score 7961 9161
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 8.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:40 hr
Watching video - 13:25 hr
Gaming - 04:29 hr
Standby - 126 hr
General battery life
Pova 3
n/a
Camon 18 Premier
30:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 October 2021
Release date May 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18 Premier. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Tecno Pova 3
2. Infinix Note 12 Pro and Tecno Pova 3
3. Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Tecno Pova 3
4. Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Tecno Pova 3
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 Premier
6. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Tecno Camon 18 Premier
7. Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 Premier
8. Infinix Zero X Pro and Tecno Camon 18 Premier

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish