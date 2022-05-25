Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs Camon 19 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Camon 19

Tecno Pova 3
Tecno Camon 19

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 200K)
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Camon 19

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 88.6%

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 166.63 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Camon 19 +8%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Tecno Camon 19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3 +1%
355
Camon 19
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3 +7%
1354
Camon 19
1265
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3 +30%
259952
Camon 19
200223
CPU 75691 -
GPU 50341 -
Memory 65612 -
UX 69885 -
Total score 259952 200223
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
715
Camon 19
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 8116 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 June 2022
Release date May 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 3. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 19.

