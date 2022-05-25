Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 3 vs Pova 2 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 3 vs Pova 2

Текно Пова 3
VS
Текно Пова 2
Tecno Pova 3
Tecno Pova 2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.9-inch Tecno Pova 3 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on May 25, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 3
76
Pova 2
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pova 3
35
Pova 2
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 3
85
Pova 2
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 3
56
Pova 2
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 3
71
Pova 2
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 3
62
Pova 2
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 3
vs
Pova 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 389 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 82.8%
Max. Brightness
Pova 3
n/a
Pova 2
481 nits

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 78.5 mm (3.09 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight - 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 3
82.3%
Pova 2 +1%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 3 and Tecno Pova 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 3
360
Pova 2 +4%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 3 +1%
1366
Pova 2
1359
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 3 +4%
264091
Pova 2
253865
CPU 75691 67636
GPU 50341 57251
Memory 65612 45938
UX 69885 82059
Total score 264091 253865
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 3
n/a
Pova 2
718
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 718
PCMark 3.0 score - 8055
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2022 June 2021
Release date May 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
