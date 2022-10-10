Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 Pro vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 193K)
  • 56% higher pixel density (403 vs 259 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 340 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4 Pro
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.66 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 Pro
83%
Hot 12 Play +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 Pro and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock - 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +64%
558
Hot 12 Play
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +44%
1815
Hot 12 Play
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 Pro +85%
356819
Hot 12 Play
193265
CPU - 66981
GPU - 31721
Memory - 39845
UX - 56402
Total score 356819 193265
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8255
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes
Full charging time - 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

