Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 Pro vs Hot 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Текно Пова 4 Про
VS
Инфиникс Хот 12 Про
Tecno Pova 4 Pro
Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (403 vs 267 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 258K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 393 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
  • Weighs 20 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4 Pro
vs
Hot 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.66 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.1%

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 211 g (7.44 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 Pro
83%
Hot 12 Pro +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 Pro and Infinix Hot 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +41%
555
Hot 12 Pro
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +29%
1814
Hot 12 Pro
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 Pro +49%
385036
Hot 12 Pro
258170
CPU 104819 70549
GPU 86183 38873
Memory 92895 78894
UX 104821 70724
Total score 385036 258170
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 4 Pro +167%
1251
Hot 12 Pro
469
PCMark 3.0 score 10566 7499
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10.6
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (49% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 August 2022
Release date October 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Pova 4 vs Pova 4 Pro
2. Realme 10 vs Pova 4 Pro
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Hot 12 Pro
4. Note 11 Pro vs Hot 12 Pro
5. Note 12 vs Hot 12 Pro
6. Poco M5 vs Hot 12 Pro
7. Pova Neo 2 vs Hot 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish