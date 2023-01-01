Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Infinix Hot 20 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (392K versus 335K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.66 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|82%
Design and build
|Height
|164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
|166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|211 g (7.44 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
Hot 20 5G +7%
602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +3%
1847
1799
|CPU
|104819
|108599
|GPU
|86183
|63470
|Memory
|92895
|56995
|UX
|104821
|103716
|Total score
|392236
|335843
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10566
|11341
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HiOS 8.6
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 24 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20 5G.
