Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Infinix Note 11 Pro

Текно Пова 4 Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11 Про
Tecno Pova 4 Pro
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4 Pro
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.66 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 470 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 4 Pro
n/a
Note 11 Pro
473 nits

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight - 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 Pro
83%
Note 11 Pro +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 Pro and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +7%
560
Note 11 Pro
521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +2%
1848
Note 11 Pro
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 Pro +6%
359057
Note 11 Pro
339375
CPU - 95124
GPU - 76677
Memory - 73996
UX - 93094
Total score 359057 339375
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1097
PCMark 3.0 score - 9235
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:47 hr
Watching video - 11:33 hr
Gaming - 06:05 hr
Standby - 110 hr
General battery life
Pova 4 Pro
n/a
Note 11 Pro
33:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.

