Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 20, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 740 and 560 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Phone:
Pova 4 Pro
vs
Zero 20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.66 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight - 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Gold, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 Pro
83%
Zero 20 +4%
86%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 Pro
560
Zero 20 +32%
740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro
1848
Zero 20 +54%
2845
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 Pro
359057
Zero 20 +4%
372889
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS 12

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:55 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 9152 x 6592
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 20. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 4 Pro.

