Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Infinix Zero 5G 2023 VS Tecno Pova 4 Pro Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 392K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.66 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 3460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 403 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 211 g (7.44 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue White, Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 4 Pro 83% Zero 5G 2023 +2% 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HiOS 8.6 XOS

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 December 2022 Release date October 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is definitely a better buy.