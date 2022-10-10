Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Oppo A16
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
- 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 99K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Supports 45W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.66 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|82.9%
Design and build
|Height
|164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|-
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|-
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|32, 64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +219%
558
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro +81%
1815
1001
|CPU
|-
|36119
|Memory
|-
|25784
|UX
|-
|38427
|Total score
|356819
|99675
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|HiOS 8.6
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 24 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|3:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.
