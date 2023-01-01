Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro VS Tecno Pova 4 Pro Oppo Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 705 and 564 points

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.66 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% 89.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Pova 4 Pro n/a Realme 10 Pro 620 nits

Design and build Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 211 g (7.44 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pova 4 Pro 83% Realme 10 Pro +8% 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM HiOS 8.6 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:23 hr Watching video - 15:04 hr Gaming - 06:00 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Pova 4 Pro n/a Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 November 2022 Release date October 2022 November 2022 SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.