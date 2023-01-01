Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro

Tecno Pova 4 Pro
Oppo Realme 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 705 and 564 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4 Pro
vs
Realme 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.66 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pova 4 Pro
n/a
Realme 10 Pro
620 nits

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 211 g (7.44 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 4 Pro
83%
Realme 10 Pro +8%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 Pro and Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 4 Pro
564
Realme 10 Pro +25%
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 4 Pro
1847
Realme 10 Pro +10%
2040
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 Pro
392236
Realme 10 Pro +3%
402751
CPU 104819 120294
GPU 86183 96769
Memory 92895 72749
UX 104821 110567
Total score 392236 402751
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 10566 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM HiOS 8.6 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:23 hr
Watching video - 15:04 hr
Gaming - 06:00 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Pova 4 Pro
n/a
Realme 10 Pro
38:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 November 2022
Release date October 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.

