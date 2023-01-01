Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 705 and 564 points
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.66 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|89.8%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|211 g (7.44 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|-
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
Realme 10 Pro +25%
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1847
Realme 10 Pro +10%
2040
|CPU
|104819
|120294
|GPU
|86183
|96769
|Memory
|92895
|72749
|UX
|104821
|110567
|Total score
|392236
|402751
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10566
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|HiOS 8.6
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 24 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:12 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:23 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:04 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:00 hr
|Standby
|-
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|November 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.16 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.46 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.
