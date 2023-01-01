Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G VS Tecno Pova 4 Pro Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.66 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.7% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 366 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pova 4 Pro n/a Galaxy A33 5G 733 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 211 g (7.44 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Pova 4 Pro 83% Galaxy A33 5G +1% 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM HiOS 8.6 One UI 5.0 OS size - 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:17 hr Watching video - 15:03 hr Gaming - 05:45 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Pova 4 Pro n/a Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120 Aperture - f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pova 4 Pro n/a Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality Pova 4 Pro n/a Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score Pova 4 Pro n/a Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pova 4 Pro n/a Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 March 2022 Release date October 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 4 Pro.