Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 4 Pro vs Camon 18 Premier – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Camon 18 Premier

Текно Пова 4 Про
VS
Текно Камон 18 Premier
Tecno Pova 4 Pro
Tecno Camon 18 Premier

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 18 Premier, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4750 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 560 and 517 points
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 4 Pro
vs
Camon 18 Premier

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.66 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 420 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87.2%
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 164.79 mm (6.49 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight - 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 4 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 Premier in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 4 Pro +6%
359057
Camon 18 Premier
337725
CPU - 90133
GPU - 77217
Memory - 77407
UX - 92729
Total score 359057 337725
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1105
PCMark 3.0 score - 9161
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HiOS 8.6 HIOS 8.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4750 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:40 hr
Watching video - 13:25 hr
Gaming - 04:29 hr
Standby - 126 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18 Premier.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
2. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Tecno Pova 3
3. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Tecno Camon 19
4. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Tecno Pova 4
5. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Tecno Pova Neo 2
6. Tecno Camon 18 Premier or Infinix Note 12 Pro
7. Tecno Camon 18 Premier or Tecno Camon 19 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish