Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Camon 20 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.66-inch Tecno Pova 4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 10, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Pro
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
64
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
39
44
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
27
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
85*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
70
74
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.66 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|85.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.79 mm (6.49 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|211 g (7.44 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1838
1847
|CPU
|104562
|-
|GPU
|85113
|-
|Memory
|91859
|-
|UX
|100286
|-
|Total score
|385178
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1254
|1244
|Web score
|7977
|9347
|Video editing
|6290
|6454
|Photo editing
|24776
|25852
|Data manipulation
|6780
|6600
|Writing score
|13246
|13017
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|HiOS 8.6
|HIOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 24 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|October 2022
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 45 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.
